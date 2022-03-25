Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Shares of Mineral Resources stock remained flat at $$36.97 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.