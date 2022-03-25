Minereum Price Hits $0.0466 (MNE)

Minereum (MNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Minereum has a market cap of $696,890.87 and approximately $30,476.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minereum has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,945,641 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

