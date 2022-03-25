Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.25 to C$24.75 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.61. 36,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,391. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$20.40 and a 52-week high of C$25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.20.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

