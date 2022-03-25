Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $124.98 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $124.98 million and $27.78 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00045942 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 572.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.20 or 0.00909193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.84 or 0.06990003 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.67 or 0.99905046 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

