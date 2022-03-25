Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits Market Cap of $9.46 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $561,377.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $384.05 or 0.00868622 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.71 or 0.06990470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 160.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00342421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,226.75 or 1.00030748 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 24,624 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.