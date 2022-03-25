Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.44 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $41.44 million and approximately $153,897.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $36.87 or 0.00082702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.07 or 0.07101999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,547.66 or 0.99927365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043901 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

