Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $273,513.00

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $412.38 or 0.00927998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $273,513.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 453.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.06 or 0.00756258 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.30 or 0.06981234 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,340.70 or 0.99781541 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 16,670 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.