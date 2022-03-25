Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases Earnings Results

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Mister Car Wash updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.470 EPS.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 499,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 488,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 230,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

