Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.27) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.82) to GBX 276 ($3.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.61) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.57 ($4.69).

Shares of LON MAB traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 227.56 ($3.00). 62,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,795. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -19.79. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 191.90 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 246.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

