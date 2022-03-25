Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,386 shares of company stock worth $232,681 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.54 million, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

