Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $34.34 million and $5.59 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

