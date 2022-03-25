Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 237.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of ARQT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,679. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $866.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.35. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,926 shares of company stock valued at $442,766 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 100,961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

