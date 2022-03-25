MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of MKS Instruments worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $154.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.56 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

