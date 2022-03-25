Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $13.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.90. The company had a trading volume of 358,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.90. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 37.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

