Monavale (MONA) Market Capitalization Tops $2.69 Million

Monavale (MONA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for about $279.14 or 0.00629571 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $12,079.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00279744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013308 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,328 coins and its circulating supply is 9,636 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.