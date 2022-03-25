Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.22

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $20,328.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00453737 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

