MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,472.00

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $659,393.87 and approximately $1,472.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00094815 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,669,940 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

