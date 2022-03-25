Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.14 ($3.78).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 51,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($130,732.91).

Shares of MONY traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 197.40 ($2.60). 1,642,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.63. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.19 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 281.75 ($3.71).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

