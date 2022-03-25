Monopar Therapeutics’ (MNPR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 242.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. 1,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,349. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

