Mooncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00278640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013500 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001465 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

