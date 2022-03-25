Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($16.06) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.77) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Unite Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.61).

UTG stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,130.50 ($14.88). 580,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,115. The Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 934.80 ($12.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,049.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,088.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19.

In other news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,850.00).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

