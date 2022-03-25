Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.61) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.61) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.87) target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.67 ($4.62).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SSPG traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 235.30 ($3.10). The stock had a trading volume of 236,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,050. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 267.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 259.54.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.