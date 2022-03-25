Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.20) to GBX 1,680 ($22.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.24) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,642.78 ($21.63).

Shares of STJ traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,455 ($19.15). 412,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,832. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,462.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,547.36.

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.85), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($500,844.66).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

