Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.90) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 194.88 ($2.57).

Shares of LON:TW traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 137.35 ($1.81). 8,188,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 125.52 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 195.46 ($2.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.54. The firm has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.88), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($21,574.25). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($102,615.17).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

