Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 349 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.04) to GBX 306 ($4.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.74) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.48) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 339 ($4.46).

DLG stock remained flat at $GBX 274.30 ($3.61) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,216. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 291.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 287.52.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

