Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 290.83 ($3.83).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.