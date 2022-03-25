Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EZJ. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.48) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.26) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.06) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.53) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 713.38 ($9.39).

LON EZJ traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 516.60 ($6.80). 968,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,050. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 596.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 609.13.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.64) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,101.00). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($126,382.31). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

