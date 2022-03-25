Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

VMUK has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.23) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.78 ($3.02).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 178.85 ($2.35). 206,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,836. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 187.04. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.88).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,535.55).

About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.