Morpheus Labs Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $53,551.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 473,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

