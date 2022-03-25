Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.91. 67,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.