Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $46.03. 1,922,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,173,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

