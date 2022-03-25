Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.54. The stock had a trading volume of 95,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.94 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

