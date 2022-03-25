Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.24. The company had a trading volume of 365,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $157.20 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

