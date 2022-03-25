Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,123,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,010,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,010,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,373,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $76.36. 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.