Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 1,588 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 572,495 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95.

