Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.62. 347,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,125. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

