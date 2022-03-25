Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,222 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 0.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 16,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 357,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,224,928. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

