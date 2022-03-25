Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.68. 5,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,995. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $179.46 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

