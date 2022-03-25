Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 9,959 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,021,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

MU traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,344,471. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,373 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,395. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.