Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 164.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $84.85. 31,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,448. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.