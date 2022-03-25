Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13,681.11

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £136.81 ($180.11) and traded as low as £136.70 ($179.96). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £136.70 ($179.96), with a volume of 38 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of £524.42 million and a PE ratio of 17.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £136.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 74.91 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)
