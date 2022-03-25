Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13,681.11

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £136.81 ($180.11) and traded as low as £136.70 ($179.96). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £136.70 ($179.96), with a volume of 38 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £524.42 million and a PE ratio of 17.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £136.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 74.91 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

