Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Movado Group has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Movado Group to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $862.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $48.66.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $126,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $1,165,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Movado Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Movado Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Movado Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

