Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPLX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mplx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mplx by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,757,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,706 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,243,000. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,743,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Mplx by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,492,000 after acquiring an additional 848,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $33.21 on Friday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

