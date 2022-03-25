Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.
A number of brokerages have commented on MPLX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of MPLX opened at $33.21 on Friday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.
About Mplx (Get Rating)
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.
