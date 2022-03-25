MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MPXOF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,676. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. MPX International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

