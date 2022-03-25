Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MURGY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 66,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.08.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($368.13) to €330.00 ($362.64) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($254.95) to €241.00 ($264.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

