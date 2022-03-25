MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.30. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 5,590 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.
MusclePharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLP)
