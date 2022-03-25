Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,052,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $13.83. 5,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

