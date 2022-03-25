MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.13

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.53 ($0.02). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 250,000 shares.
The company has a market cap of £15.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.54.
About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)
See Also
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
Receive News & Ratings for MySale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.