Name Change Token Price Tops $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (NCT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $854,964.68 and approximately $33.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00036345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00113955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 55,237,573 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

