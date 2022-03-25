Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.45

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $3.01. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 15,140 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $154.15 million, a PE ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

About Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

